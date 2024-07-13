Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland and meets with Prime Minister Harris

On Saturday, 13 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped in Ireland on his way back from the NATO summit in Washington. There he met with Prime Minister Simon Harris.

The head of state stopped at Shannon Airport, where he was met by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland Larysa Herasko.

According to the head of the Irish government, they discussed a possible bilateral agreement on demining, energy, humanitarian aid and food security.

"I have just had a very good meeting with President Zelenskyy. I am very pleased to welcome him to Ireland," Harris said.

In addition, Harris said that he would visit Kyiv "in the coming weeks" and invited Zelenskyy to make an official visit to Ireland, in particular, to address the Dáil.

In his turn, the Ukrainian leader thanked the people of Ireland for their support of Ukraine and for accepting Ukrainian refugees.

"First of all, thank you very much for your support, thank you to Ireland for taking in many Ukrainian refugees, you have been with us since the beginning of the Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said.

Help from Ireland

Ireland has provided €250 million in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, the Irish army trained 455 Ukrainian soldiers in demining, medical care and the use of non-lethal demining equipment.

The country has also accepted more than 108,000 Ukrainian refugees.