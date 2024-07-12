Meloni on Orban’s "peaceful" meetings: I see neither strategy nor consequences

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spoken out about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "peaceful" meetings. She believes that such meetings, in particular with former US President Donald Trump, are unlikely to lead to anything.

This is reported by La7, Censor.NET informs.

Meloni noted that Orban has the right to meet with other political leaders.

"I don't see any strategy and no particular consequences. Political leaders have the right to meet with other political leaders. I do not see anything special or surprising in this. I don't think it's a secret that Orban may be closer to Trump than to Biden. I mean, they are political leaders who talk to each other," the Italian prime minister said.

At the same time, the politician noted that Orban did not have an EU mandate to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The problem is that when you go there, you give this signal, and the next day you blow up a hospital, I think that, unfortunately, it shows that there is no desire for dialogue on the part of Putin's Russia, and that's the problem, because if there was a desire for dialogue, we would have talked, but I think the answer was quite clear," Meloni said.

Viktor Orbán's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On July 5, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far from each other."

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

On July 8, as part of his "peacekeeping mission," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

After his visits to Russia and China, Orban met with former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump at his estate in Florida.

