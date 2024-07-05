Orban’s visit to Moscow is insult to Ukrainian people - Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has spoken out about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Russia. The politician said that Orban's trip to Moscow is an insult to the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom.

Ulf Kristersson wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Kristersson noted that it was "irresponsible and disloyal" of Orban to use Hungary's EU presidency to visit Moscow and meet with Russian dictator Putin.

"This sends the wrong signal to the outside world and is an insult to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom," the Swedish prime minister said.

The politician also emphasized that during his visit to Moscow, Orban did not speak on behalf of the European Union and other EU heads of state or government.

"Viktor Orban stands alone in this matter. He does not speak on behalf of the European Union and does not speak on behalf of other EU heads of state and government," the politician said in a statement.

Orban's visit to Moscow

On July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is on an official visit to Moscow. He has already met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart."

As you know, before his visit to Moscow, Orban visited Kyiv. On July 2, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

