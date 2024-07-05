Nauséda on Orban’s visit to Moscow: Undermines credibility of Hungarian presidency of EU Council

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda commented on Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's trip to Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Nausėda's Twitter post.

"Viktor Orban's unilateral decision to go to Moscow does not reflect the EU's position in any way. It also undermines the credibility of the Hungarian presidency. If you really want peace, you don't shake hands with a bloody dictator, you make every effort to support Ukraine," the Lithuanian president wrote.

Orban's visit to Moscow

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after he visits Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Orban said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by big countries."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Orbán is not representing the European Union with his visit.

On July 5, 2024, it became known that Orbán arrived in Moscow, where he would meet with dictator Putin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow, saying that appeasement will not stop Putin.