Von der Leyen on Orban’s visit to Moscow: Appeasement will not stop Putin

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commented on the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Moscow.

"Appeasement will not stop Putin. Only unity and determination will pave the way to a comprehensive, fair, and lasting peace in Ukraine," she emphasized.

Orban's visit to Moscow

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after he visits Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Orban said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by big countries."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Orbán is not representing the European Union with his visit.

On July 5, 2024, it became known that Orbán arrived in Moscow, where he would meet with dictator Putin.

