Borrell on Orban’s visit to Moscow: He does not represent EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not representing the European Union with his visit to Moscow.

This was said by the high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow is carried out exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia... Prime Minister Orbán did not receive any mandate from the EU Council for this visit to Moscow. The EU's position on Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is reflected in many conclusions of the European Council. This position excludes official contacts between the EU and President Putin. Thus, the Prime Minister of Hungary does not represent the EU in any way," the statement said.

Borrell also recalled that the International Criminal Court indicted Putin and issued an arrest warrant for his involvement in the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Orban's visit to Moscow

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after his visit to Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Orban said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by big countries."

