Hungary does not have mandate for peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, this will be managed by big countries - Orban

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by the big countries."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telex.

According to the prime minister, Europe could do more to promote peace, but Hungary, which currently holds the EU presidency, does not have a mandate to do so.

"Hungary cannot take responsibility for this, we do not have the mandate for this, nor the corresponding international political weight, we do not have an adequate national product, our army and so on, but we can be a good tool in the hands of the masters, we can to be a good tool in the hands of people who want peace," Orbán explained.

The head of the Hungarian government said that "peace negotiations will be led by big countries."

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after his visit to Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Read more: Michel on Orban’s trip to Putin: Hungary has no authority to interact with Russia on behalf of EU