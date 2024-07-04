Michel on Orban’s trip to Putin: Hungary has no authority to interact with Russia on behalf of EU

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had no mandate to speak to Putin on behalf of the EU.

Michel wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He emphasized that Hungary, which has held the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union since early July, has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU.

"The European Council has a clear position: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine," Charles Michel emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is planning to visit Moscow in a few days after his visit to Kyiv.

