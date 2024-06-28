EU Council imposes sanctions against one of largest transport companies in Russia and accomplices in circumvention of sanctions against oligarch Deripaska

The EU Council has announced restrictions on two individuals and four companies, some of which were punished for helping to circumvent the sanctions already imposed on Russia.

Dmitry Beloglazov and his company Titul have been sanctioned by the European Union. "Beloglazov is responsible for creating a complex scheme to circumvent the sanctions together with Oleg Deripaska, who is already subject to EU restrictions. His company, Titul LLC, created a subsidiary called Iliadis Joint Stock Company to acquire Deripaska's stake in Rasperia Trading Limited International LLC," the communiqué explained.

The latter company, Rasperia, has shares worth 28.5 million euros in the European company STRABAG SE, whose assets were frozen as a result of EU restrictions. Deripaska was thus able to sell his frozen property. All of the above companies participating in the scheme were also sanctioned accordingly.

In addition, the Russian company TransContainer, Russia's largest rail container operator, and its CEO Mikhail Kontserev were also subject to restrictions.

The communiqué notes that in 2023, the company's profits soared due to the transportation of Belarusian goods and its participation in illegal arms trafficking schemes with the DPRK in the interests of Russia.

In total, more than 2,200 people and companies are under EU sanctions for their role in undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.