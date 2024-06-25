EU has officially started accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova - von der Leyen

Ukraine and Moldova are starting negotiations on EU membership today.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on the start of accession negotiations. This is very good news for the people of Ukraine, Moldova and the entire European Union. The road ahead will be difficult but full of opportunities. We wish you a successful start to the negotiations!" she said.

As reported earlier, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will start in Luxembourg on 25 June.

Read more: PO: We hope for constructive position of Hungary on Ukraine’s accession to EU