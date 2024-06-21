PO: We hope for constructive position of Hungary on Ukraine’s accession to EU

Kyiv hopes for "certain constructive positions" of Hungary on the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Zhovkva noted that Hungary did not block the draft negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession, which has already been approved.

Read more: Hungary did not prioritise support for Ukraine during its EU Council presidency - media

"From July 1, Hungary will hold the presidency of the European Union. It also wants to host a summit of the European Political Community. Therefore, we hope for some constructive positions of the Hungarian side on the issue of our European integration," he added.

The deputy head of the PO said that Ukraine continues bilateral negotiations with Hungary, in particular on the rights of national minorities, but "the range of our bilateral relations is much wider than the issue of national minorities."