In Moscow, Orban represents not NATO, but only Hungary. His trip will be discussed at Washington summit - Stoltenberg

During his visit to Moscow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not represent NATO.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, the NATO summit in Washington will discuss Orban's visit to Russia. The Secretary-General recalled that the Hungarian prime minister had previously visited Moscow and told the Alliance allies about these trips.

"Hungary has informed us about this upcoming visit, and I expect that next week in Washington there will be an opportunity to discuss the discussions he had in Moscow, as happens between allies on a regular basis," Stoltenberg added.

He also noted that during his recent visit to Budapest, the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine was discussed.

"Hungary has agreed that Russia is responsible for the war, is the culprit, and Russia can end this war today and stop attacking Ukraine," the Secretary-General said.

Also, according to Stoltenberg, during today's visit to Moscow, Orban is not representing NATO, but only his country.

Orban's visit to Moscow

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after he visits Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Orban said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by big countries."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Orbán is not representing the European Union with his visit.

On July 5, 2024, it became known that Orbán arrived in Moscow, where he would meet with dictator Putin.

