MFA on Orban’s visit to Russia: We call on all states to adhere to principle of "no agreements concerning Ukraine without Ukraine"

Hungary has decided to pay a visit to Russia by Prime Minister Orban without consulting or coordinating with Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We remind you that for our country the principle of "no agreements regarding Ukraine without Ukraine" remains inviolable and we call on all states to strictly adhere to it.

The Peace Formula remains the only realistic way to restore a just peace. As evidenced by the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which was also attended by Hungary, more than a hundred states and international organizations share a vision of peace based on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the UN Charter. The format of the Peace Summit is a key platform for finding ways to restore a just peace," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry added, Ukraine remains constructively inclined to further work on the development of bilateral cooperation and European integration following Orban's visit to Kyiv.

Read more: Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania will meet in Chisinau: They will discuss cooperation in energy and infrastructure

Orban's visit to Moscow

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after he visits Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Orban said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by big countries."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Orbán is not representing the European Union with his visit.

On July 5, 2024, it became known that Orbán arrived in Moscow, where he would meet with dictator Putin.

Read more: Orban: I came to Kyiv to contribute to solving problems facing EU