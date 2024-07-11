Orban’s main opponent Magyar arrived in Kyiv for visit. PHOTOS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political opponent and leader of the opposition Tisa party, Péter Magyar, is on a visit to Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, Magyar wrote about it on his Facebook page.
He honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the wall of remembrance on the walls of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.
"In Kyiv, at the wall of memory to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who died in the war," he said.
The Hungarian politician added that he would start talking about his trip in more detail in a few hours.
