ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12443 visitors online
News Photo
9 605 34

Orban’s main opponent Magyar arrived in Kyiv for visit. PHOTOS

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political opponent and leader of the opposition Tisa party, Péter Magyar, is on a visit to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, Magyar wrote about it on his Facebook page.

He honored the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the wall of remembrance on the walls of St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

"In Kyiv, at the wall of memory to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who died in the war," he said.

The Hungarian politician added that he would start talking about his trip in more detail in a few hours.

Read also on Censor.NET: Orban arrives in China as part of his "peacekeeping mission"

Петер Мадяр приїхав з візитом до України 11 липня
Петер Мадяр приїхав з візитом до України 11 липня
Петер Мадяр приїхав з візитом до України 11 липня
Петер Мадяр приїхав з візитом до України 11 липня

Author: 

Hungary (428) visit (487) Kyyiv (2143)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 