Most units of Armed Forces of Ukraine lack ordinary infantrymen - Khortytsia OSGT

The Armed Forces of Ukraine currently lack infantrymen the most.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, although recruitment is working, and the brigades are being replenished with new people, there are still not enough infantrymen.

"Of course, there is a shortage of ordinary soldiers and infantrymen lately. This is the case in most units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT stressed that every unit needs infantrymen, and "they are needed right now" on the front line, where there is a shortage of personnel.

"After all, the enemy outnumbers us, and this is the only way they can use their advantage on the frontline. Even though we are destroying them, they keep recruiting new recruits and former prisoners," Voloshyn explained.