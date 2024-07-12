During months and weeks, Pokrovsk direction remains hottest - OSGT "Khortytsia"

For more than one month, the Pokrovsky direction has remained the hottest along the entire battle line. The Russians are trying to dislodge the Ukrainian defense forces from their occupied positions, and involve aviation in this.

As Censor.NET informs, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", told about this on the air of the telethon.

"For more than one month and more than one week, the Pokrovsk direction has remained the hottest in the entire line of combat. Also, the enemy does not stop trying and tries to concentrate its efforts right near populated areas. And, of course, the invaders, with the support of aviation, are trying to dislodge our defense forces from the occupied positions," Voloshyn said.

Also, the enemy does not stop its attempts to conduct active combat operations. This complicates the situation, but the defense forces give an adequate response and the occupier suffers considerable losses.

"Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 200 people killed and wounded there. Several units of armored vehicles were destroyed, including guns, mortars, artillery systems, 5 cars, and motorcycles, which he tried to storm with," Voloshyn said.

Also remind, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction last day.

