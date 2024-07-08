Morning attack in Donetsk region: at least 3 people killed in Pokrovsk. PHOTO

During a massive rocket attack, the Russian army struck Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The Pokrovsk community of the Donetsk region became one of the victims of a massive missile attack that Russians carried out this morning across the country," the statement said.

The enemy hit the enterprise, three men were killed on its territory

"Other communities in the Donetsk region also came under fire - there was no information about casualties or damage," Filashkin added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.





