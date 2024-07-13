Russians shelled Tokarivka in Kherson region. Man was killed

On the afternoon of 13 July, Russian invaders fired on Tokarivka village of the Dariivka community in the Kherson region. A man died as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the afternoon, the occupiers fired on Tokarivka of the Dariivka community. A 41-year-old man died from his injuries," the official wrote.

Prokudin also clarified that in total, on Saturday, 13 July, three people were killed and five were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

