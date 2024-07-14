Woman wounded in Kupiansk region as result of hostile strikes, warehouses set on fire
Today, 14 July, Russian troops shelled the villages of Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Russian troops fired on the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district, at around 12 o'clock. The attack damaged an apartment building. A 70-year-old woman was injured and provided with medical assistance on the spot.
In addition, this morning, the Russian military shelled Kupiansk, setting fire to a 200-square-metre warehouse of a civilian enterprise.
