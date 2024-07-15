Russians report drone attacks on Sevastopol, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions

Russian authorities reported that a drone had crashed on the territory of a power substation in the Lipetsk region. They also reported that Russian air defence defeated a drone attack in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported that

"The UAV crashed on the territory of a power substation in the Stanovlyanske military district. Law enforcement officers are working at the crash site. There were no casualties. The operation of the power substation has not been disrupted," said Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov.

He added that the red threat level remains for the Stanovlyansky municipal district. Detection and suppression systems are on standby.

A representative of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that "the military has already shot down one drone near Cape Fiolent".

Razvozhayev added that, according to the rescue service, "information about the fall of shrapnel in the area of Fiolent on the territory of one private house has been recorded".

Crimean monitoring channels reported several unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of Sevastopol, and there were also reports of explosions.

The governor of Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that three Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region on Monday night.

He writes that they were "destroyed over the Zlynkovsky district" and that "there were no casualties or damage".

