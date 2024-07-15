Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 560,290 people (+1200 per day), 8214 tanks, 15,324 artillery systems, 15,826 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 560,290 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 560290 (+1200) people,

tanks ‒ 8214 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15826 (+15) units,

artillery systems – 15324 (+62) units,

MLRS – 1119 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 892 (+2) units,

aircraft – 361 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12148 (+41),

cruise missiles ‒ 2398 (+2),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 20623 (+85) units,

special equipment ‒ 2569 (+3)

