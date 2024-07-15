We are working on systems that will allow us to be more long-range, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is currently developing its own long-range weapons that will be able to strike at Russian territory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Now everyone is thinking about how to save energy, and this is true. The preservation of our energy sector partly depends on the fact that we have dealt powerful blows to Russia's energy generating facilities. And now we can talk to our partners about how we can solve the issue of energy security. Because it has become very important for everyone," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Orban’s visit to Russia: I do not support it, but it is his decision

Zelenskyy said that he considers it unfair that some partners prohibit strikes deep into Russian territory.

The President added that even strikes on Russian territory with Ukrainian-made weapons were previously criticised by Ukraine's Western partners for fear of "escalation", but no one is raising the issue of strikes with Ukrainian weapons anymore.

When asked about Ukraine's development of its own long-range weapons, in addition to drones: "In addition to drones, we are working on other systems that will allow us to be more long-range"