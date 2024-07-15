Weapons have begun to arrive in 14 understaffed brigades of Armed Forces, - Zelenskyy

Western weapons began to arrive in 14 understaffed brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Something has started to arrive, which is positive. In particular, artillery and so on. But we are still far from a positive result," Zelensky said.

The President explained that the 14 brigades he had previously referred to as understaffed were created as a reserve. "Frankly speaking, they were created as a reserve, but for a reserve to be effective, combat-ready, it is necessary not only to have weapons, but also to train with the weapons with which it will fight," the president stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles: If we do not protect gas storage facilities, our neighbours will be left without gas in winter

Asked whether there are plans to use these brigades in a new counter-offensive, Zelenskyy said that the reserve is needed primarily to carry out rotations.

As a reminder, on 4 July, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg that 14 brigades in Ukraine remained understaffed due to delays in the supply of Western weapons.