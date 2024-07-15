Weapons have begun to arrive in 14 understaffed brigades of Armed Forces, - Zelenskyy
Western weapons began to arrive in 14 understaffed brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"Something has started to arrive, which is positive. In particular, artillery and so on. But we are still far from a positive result," Zelensky said.
The President explained that the 14 brigades he had previously referred to as understaffed were created as a reserve. "Frankly speaking, they were created as a reserve, but for a reserve to be effective, combat-ready, it is necessary not only to have weapons, but also to train with the weapons with which it will fight," the president stressed.
Asked whether there are plans to use these brigades in a new counter-offensive, Zelenskyy said that the reserve is needed primarily to carry out rotations.
As a reminder, on 4 July, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg that 14 brigades in Ukraine remained understaffed due to delays in the supply of Western weapons.
