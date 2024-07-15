Zelenskyy on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles: If we do not protect gas storage facilities, our neighbours will be left without gas in winter

It will be right and fair if Poland shoots down Russian missiles flying towards western Ukraine, where gas storage facilities are located, from which gas is transported to Europe.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

Zelenskyy stressed that gas from these storage facilities is used by "sceptical countries" in NATO. Therefore, he believes that this scepticism should decrease.

Read more: We are working on systems that will allow us to be more long-range, - Zelenskyy

"If we do not protect our gas storage facilities, our neighbours will be left without gas during the winter heating season. Our closest neighbours," Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw was considering Kyiv's proposal to shoot down Russian missiles heading for Polish territory while they were still in Ukrainian airspace.