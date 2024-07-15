Zelenskyy made changes to personal composition of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree amending the staff of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the official website of the President.
The following persons are included in the staff of the Headquarters:
- Trepak Oleksandr Serhiiovych - Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
- Morozov Oleksii Volodymyrovych - Head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine
Former Infrastructure Minister O. Kubrakov, former SOF commander S. Lupanchuk, and former head of the Administration of State Guard S. Rud were dismissed from the Headquarters.
