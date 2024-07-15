Lithuania transfers equipment of Vilnius CHP-3 to Ukraine

The Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Gamyba has decided to transfer to Ukraine the equipment of the Vilnius CHP-3, which was shut down in 2015. At one time, this CHP provided heat to about half of Vilnius.

This is stated in a statement by Ignitis Gamyba, Censor.NET reports.

"The energy infrastructure in war-torn Ukraine has suffered significant damage. Reconstruction is essential to ensure the proper functioning of the country's vital infrastructure. In response to the critical situation, Ignitis Gamyba is taking significant steps by donating equipment from the Vilnius Third Thermal Power Plant (Vilnius CHP-3) to help rebuild the destroyed energy infrastructure in Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

The official date for the transfer of equipment to Vilnius CHPP-3 was announced as July 15. The humanitarian aid agreement was signed by Ignitis Gamyba and Khmelnytskoblenergo, the electricity transmission system operator appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to receive and distribute humanitarian aid for the energy sector.

It is noted that the distribution of the transferred equipment will be provided by Khmelnytskoblenergo.

"It is no coincidence that we decided to transfer the equipment to Vilnius CHP-3. In addition to the fact that it will work well in the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, it also meets the needs of the transmission system operator," said Asta Sungailienė, CEO of Ignitis Gamyba.

According to the company's director, the operation of Vilnius CHP-3 was suspended in 2015. The main reason for this was the high cost of its operation.

All this time, the equipment of the thermal power plant was mothballed - it retained its full functionality.

"The plant, with a total heat and power capacity of almost 1,000 MW, has been operating for over 30 years and has been supplying heat to about half of Vilnius. Now this equipment will contribute to the restoration of vital infrastructure in Ukraine," said Asta Sungailienė.

The company added that the humanitarian cargo includes more than 300 pieces of equipment from Vilnius CHP-3.

For security reasons, sensitive information such as the capacity of the equipment or the power plants to which it will be transferred is not disclosed.

