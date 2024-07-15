Russian troops fire 13 times at Sumy region’s border areas

On July 15, Russians fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 46 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they were shelled:

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (11 explosions).

Bilopillia community: 2 FPV drones were fired upon (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: a shelling with the use of 5 FPV "kamikaze" drones was recorded (5 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There were also artillery attacks (10 explosions) and attacks with the use of 7 FPV drones (7 explosions).

Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with mortars (8 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: 1 FPV drone was attacked (1 explosion).

