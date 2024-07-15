Russian troops shell Lyman in Donetsk region: at least 5 people wounded. PHOTOS
On 15 July, the occupiers attacked the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers. At least 5 people were wounded as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
He said that the Russians dropped two 250kg guided bombs on the town. Five people aged 27 to 50 were injured.
Three shops, an infrastructure facility and a private house were damaged.
"Russian attacks on civilians are targeted! Do not put yourselves in danger! Evacuate," Filashkin called.
