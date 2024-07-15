DIU on handover of official documents by Russian pilot after Russian strike on Okhmatdyt: Information is true

Currently, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine does not comment on the information about the transfer of official documents and photos of his commanders by a Russian pilot after the Russian strike on Okhmatdyt, but confirms that this fact did take place.

This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin on the air of the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I am not commenting on this event or this information at the moment. I can only say that the information that was made public about Russian war criminals is true and is taking place," he said.

Yerin added that any information about the enemy is valuable.

"How and when it will be used is another question. But the value of information about the enemy's officers and leadership is beyond doubt," the DIU representative said.

Earlier, the media reported that after the strike on Okhmatdyt, the Russian pilot handed over official documents and photos of his commanders to the DIU.

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Patients who were treated at the children's hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that emergency rescue operations on the hospital's territory had already been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.