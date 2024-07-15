Orban sends his "peace plan" to EU leaders

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban briefed EU leaders on his "peace plan" following his visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, citing Magyar Nemzet, this was stated by the political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister Balázs Orban.

According to him, Viktor Orban's plan is now on the table of every EU prime minister.

Balázs Orbán said that following his visits to Kyiv and Moscow, it became clear that Ukraine and Russia are very determined to fight.

Read more: Orban’s visit to Moscow could deprive Hungary of EU Council presidency - "servant of people" Merezhko

"And without the intervention of external mediators, unfortunately, we will see very violent destruction in the coming months," he added.

After that, Orban said, Hungary began negotiations with potential mediators: China, Turkey and Donald Trump.

"But the Europeans and the current US administration are in favour of continuing the war. The prime minister wrote to EU leaders about the talks, the outcome of the first phase of the peacekeeping mission and Hungarian proposals. If Europe wants peace and wants to have a decisive voice in resolving the war and ending the bloodshed, it must now develop and implement a change of direction...

Hungary is a capable mediator, as the last two weeks have shown, and our task now is to combine this new approach and try to convince the EU member states of Viktor Orban's plan," added the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director.

Read more: Hungary sees "chance for peace" in Ukraine if Trump returns - Szijjarto

Viktor Orbán's visits to Moscow and Beijing

As a reminder, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv on 2 July and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

Orban arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Monday, 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Orban: Not all leaders can negotiate peace