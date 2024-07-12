Zelenskyy on Orban: Not all leaders can negotiate peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the "peace missions" of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to Censor.NET, he said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.

He noted that he did not know about the Hungarian prime minister's intentions to go to Russia or China after his visit to Ukraine.

"The question is, where will he go tomorrow? I don't know. Perhaps he will come to Ukraine again," he said.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Orban does not have enough power to mediate in the negotiations.

"With respect to all countries - big and small - we must understand that not all leaders can negotiate. For this, you need to have a certain power," Zelenskyy added.

Viktor Orbán's visits to Moscow and Beijing

As a reminder, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv on 2 July and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

Orban arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Monday, 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.