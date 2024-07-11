Hungary sees "chance for peace" in Ukraine if Trump returns - Szijjarto

Hungary views the potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House as a "chance for peace" in Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Hungary's goal is to end the war through peace talks with the participation of Russia and Ukraine.

"I believe that there must be a very strong external influence to force Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table... Who has a chance of doing this in the near future? Only President Trump, if he is elected," he said.

Read more: Putin on Trump’s idea to end the war quickly: We support it

Szijjártó also noted that Budapest sees "a chance for good Hungarian-American relations" if Trump wins the November election.

He also noted that Orbán's recent meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demonstrated "the huge distance that separates the two sides, and other Western leaders are unwilling or unable to bring them closer."

The Hungarian minister also said that Hungary does not see Russia as a threat to NATO or the European Union, adding that Russian leaders are "rational and will not risk a direct conflict with the West."

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s advisers’ plan: If idea is to give away our territories, it’s bad

Earlier, the media reported that on July 11, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.