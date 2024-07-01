Zelenskyy on Trump’s advisers’ plan: If idea is to give away our territories, it’s bad

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the plan of Donald Trump's advisers provides for territorial concessions, which is a "bad idea".

He said this in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Censor.NET reports.

"I don't know how you can end a war in a day. But I'm not Trump either. If he has such a model, who would be against it? Everyone wants to end the war in a day, preferably in an hour. But we have what we have. If the idea is to give away our territories, this is not a new idea," he said.

According to the President, territorial concessions will not solve this issue.

"Putin needs to feed his society, which is getting poorer every day, not with food, because he has no money for that, but with information, pseudo-victories, etc. If we think it's easy to stop him, it won't work. Do we have to put him in his place? Yes. If the idea of giving up our territories is a bad idea. This will not lead to peace in Ukraine and between Ukraine and Russia," the head of state added.

As a reminder, two of Donald Trump's key advisers have presented a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been welcomed by the former US president. The document provides for military assistance to Ukraine only if Kyiv enters into peace talks with Moscow. At the same time, the United States will warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine from Washington.

The White House said that the decision on any possible negotiations with Russia to end the war should be made by President Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

