Trump on lifting sanctions against Russia to end war in Ukraine: "I don’t like sanctions"

Former US President and Joe Biden's competitor in the upcoming presidential election, Donald Trump, said that he is not in favor of imposing sanctions against Russia.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

He was asked if he thought about easing or lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the "deal" he wants to make to end the war in Ukraine.

"Yes. What we're doing with the sanctions is we're alienating everybody. I don't like the sanctions. I found them very helpful with Iran, but with Iran, I didn't even need the sanctions that much," Trump replied.

It should be noted that during his presidency, Trump said that he was not considering the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia.

The ex-leader of the USA also introduced sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. In particular, in 2019, Trump signed a defense budget that included restrictions on companies that provide vessels for the construction of the pipeline.