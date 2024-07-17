US intelligence says Iran plans to assassinate Trump - CNN

US intelligence has received information about Iran's alleged preparation of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

Sources say there is no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot the former president at a rally on Saturday, was linked to these Iranian intentions.

An unnamed US national security official said that the Secret Service and Trump's campaign had been informed of the threat before the Saturday rally.

"In response to the growing threat, the Secret Service has dramatically increased resources and means to protect former President Trump. All this was done on the eve of Saturday," the source assured.

At the same time, the Trump campaign did not say whether it had been informed of the Iranian threat.

"We do not comment on President Trump's security measures. All questions should be directed to the United States Secret Service," the campaign said in a statement.

Secret Service officials have repeatedly warned Trump's campaign against holding open-air rallies, which pose a greater risk than other events that the agency can better control, the sources said. These warnings were more general in nature, the sources said.

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that no known links have been established between the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and anyone else.

Iran has repeatedly promised to avenge the assassination of Commander Qassem Soleimani by the US military in January 2020, which took place as part of an operation ordered by Donald Trump when he was president.

The attempt on Trump's life

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that shots were allegedly fired during Trump's speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Later it became known that Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was glad to learn that Trump was safe and wished him a speedy recovery.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

