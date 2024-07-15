If Trump wins US election, we will work. I am not afraid of this, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to cooperate with any political force in the United States, including the Republican Party, if it comes to power.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Kyiv would develop relations with the United States regardless of the results of the upcoming presidential and congressional elections.

As for the end of the war, what is the vision of the potential president, one of the candidates for the presidency, Trump: the general things are clear to me. I think that if Mr Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I'm not afraid of that," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that there are different positions among Republicans, including "more right-wing, radical ones".

"But I want to tell you: the majority in the Republican Party supports Ukraine and the people of Ukraine," the President summed up.