US closes one of criminal cases against Trump

On Monday, 15 July, Florida District Judge Eileen Cannon ruled to dismiss the federal case against former US President Donald Trump over his improper storage of classified documents.

This is reported by the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that Judge Eileen Cannon granted Trump's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the appointment by the US Department of Justice of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is the prosecutor in the case, was allegedly unconstitutional.

"The court is convinced that Special Prosecutor Smith's prosecution in this action violates two cornerstones of our constitutional system - the role of Congress in appointing constitutional officers and the role of Congress in authorising spending by law," the judge said in his 93-page order.

The Department of Justice is expected to appeal Cannon's decision. By the way, Judge Eileen Cannon was once appointed by Trump.

Trump's reaction

After the closure of the case of mishandling classified documents, former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump called on his social media platform Truth Social to close other cases against him. His words are cited by European Pravda:

"While I am working to unite our country after the horrific events of Saturday (the attempted assassination of Trump - ed.), this dismissal of an unlawful charge in Florida should be just the first step, quickly followed by the closure of all witch-hunt cases," the Republican said in a statement.

The politician also once again claimed, without any evidence, that all the charges against him were "political attacks by the Democratic Justice Department".

The case against Trump over classified documents

The former US president has been charged with about 40 counts in a case involving the handling of classified documents. The billionaire kept dozens of classified files at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, although he was not authorised to do so.

The documents contained information about the defence potential of the United States and other countries, as well as the US nuclear programme. Some of these materials were classified as "top secret".

The politician kept these documents after his presidential term ended.

Other cases against Trump

By the way, this is not the only case against Trump. In total, dozens of charges have been brought against the former US president in 4 cases: two federal, one in New York State and one in Georgia.

On 30 May, a jury in New York found former US President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents to conceal payments to former porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

In mid-August 2023, Georgia indicted Trump on charges of attempting to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

And the fourth case is an indictment dated 1 August 2023 for the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021.