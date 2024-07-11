Odesa ex-military commissar Borysov had holidays in Seychelles and Spain instead of service - SBI

The former head of the Odesa regional military commissariat, Yevhen Borysov, who fraudulently went on holiday to Spain and the Seychelles during the war, will be brought to court. He failed to report for duty without valid reasons and evaded military service.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

Law enforcers have completed a pre-trial investigation into the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS, Yevhen Borysov. The indictment has been sent to court.

Borysov evaded military service

According to the investigation, from 2 to 16 December 2022, Borysov did not report for duty, and then submitted an extract from his medical record as a reason for this, which stated that he had been treated in a medical institution for two weeks.

"The former official travelled outside Ukraine in 2022-2023 under the guise of a person allegedly affected by Russian aggression. In particular, with the help of a doctor he knew, he arranged for himself to leave for treatment after being injured at the front," the SBI said.

It is a statement about the alleged stay in a medical institution, allegedly approved by the hospital management, without the name of the doctor and his position.

He had a rest in expensive resorts

According to law enforcement officers, in fact, from December 2022 to January 2023, Borysov was on holiday with his mother and wife in the resorts of the Seychelles and Spain.

The investigation also revealed that the former military commander used a forged document as a reason for failing to report for military service on time.

New charges against Borysov

The former Odesa military commissar is charged with failure to report for service without valid reasons committed under martial law; evasion of military service by deception committed under martial law and use of a knowingly forged document (Article 407(5), Article 409(4), Article 358(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The defendant is currently in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison in this case.

Borysov's other cases

Earlier, Odesa ex-military commander Borysov was detained again on his way out of the pre-trial detention centre. He was served a new suspicion notice of organising the legalisation of property obtained by criminal means in particularly large amounts (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In 2023, Borysov was detained and placed in custody. Initially, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 150 million, but the bail amount was gradually reduced to UAH 12 million.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, posted on Facebook information about the property status of the family of the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for the Recruitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Borysov.

Later, the media showed the estate and office of the family of Odesa military commissar Borysov.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyy to immediately dismiss Odesa military commissar Borysov.

Later, the SBI served Borisov with a notice of suspicion.

