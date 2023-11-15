Court of appeal left former Odessa military commissar Borysov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal left in custody the former Odesa military commissar, Borysov Yevhen suspected of illegal enrichment.

This was reported in the press service of the court, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 14, 2023, the panel of judges of the Judicial Chamber for Criminal Cases of the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered the appeals filed by the prosecutor and the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 20, 2023, which partially satisfied the petition of the investigator for especially important cases of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI and extended the measure of restraint for suspect B. in the form of detention within the term of pre-trial investigation, until December 18, 2023 inclusive, leaving an alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail," the statement said.

As a result of the appeal hearing of the decision of the investigating judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 20, 2023, the prosecutor's appeal complaint and the appellate complaints of the defense party were left unchanged.

As a reminder, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on Facebook published some information regarding the property status of the family of the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Borysov.

Subsequently, the media showed the estate and the office of the family of the Odessa military registration commissar Borysov.

The South Operational Command stated that the official investigation did not find grounds for the removal of the Odesa military commissar Borisov, he returned to work.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, initiated an appeal for inspections of military commissars in all regions.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, to immediately dismiss the Odesa military commissar Borisov.

Later, the SBI served a notice of suspicion to Borysov. And later he was detained in Kyiv. The court arrested Borysov with the possibility of bail of UAH 150 million. Borysov is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Art. 368-5, Part 5 Art. 407 and Part 4 Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.