Odesa ex-military commander Borisov was served a notice of suspicion. Suspect’s location is being established. Investigative actions are underway - State Bureau of Investigation. VIDEO

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to former head of Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support. He is suspected of illicit enrichment worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias and intentional evasion from service.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the SBI.

The statement reads: "During the pre-trial investigation, the Bureau collected a huge body of evidence of its own. However, for a full and impartial investigation, media reports were also studied. The materials of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), which also found signs of illicit enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar worth more than UAH 188 million, will also be examined.

In particular, one of the journalistic investigations showed that last year the military commissar's mother became the owner of a residential building in Spain worth more than EUR 4 million. It also turned out that, in addition to luxury foreign real estate, she also purchased a Mercedes-Benz EQV car for almost UAH 3 million this year.

Later, law enforcement officers found out that the ex-military commander's mother-in-law had also become the owner of an expensive car fleet in recent years, without having sufficient funds of legal origin. It included: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, Toyota Land Cruiser.

The ex-military commander's wife also purchased another foreign property - an office space in Spain worth EUR 737 thousand, also without having sufficient legally obtained assets and income.

The former military commissar is suspected:

- acquisition by a person authorised to perform state functions of assets worth more than six thousand five hundred tax-free minimum incomes of citizens exceeding his/her legitimate income (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- failure to report for service on time without valid reasons by a serviceman committed under martial law is a criminal offence (part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

- evasion of military service by deception committed under martial law (part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for a sentence of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

The suspect's location is being established. The investigation is ongoing.

In May, the State Bureau of Investigation also opened a criminal investigation into the abuse of office by the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support during mobilisation activities."

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, posted on Facebook some information about the property status of the family of the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for the Recruitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Borisov.

Later, the media showed the estate and office of the family of Odesa military commissar Borysov.

The Pivden military commissariat stated that the internal investigation found no grounds for the suspension of Odesa military commissar Borisov, and he returned to work.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, initiated an appeal to conduct inspections of military officers in all regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyy to immediately dismiss Odesa military commissar Borisov.