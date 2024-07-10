NACP starts monitoring lifestyle of SBI Deputy Head Udovychenko after journalistic investigation into family’s real estate
The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has started monitoring the lifestyle of the Deputy Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksandr Udovychenko.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.
The monitoring of Udovychenko's lifestyle was launched on the basis of a journalistic material of the publication.
In the course of the investigation, journalists found out that Oleksandr Udovychenko, Deputy Director of the SBI and Head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department, lives in an apartment in one of Kyiv's most elite residential complexes, Regent Hill. However, there is no mention of this property in the official's declaration - he declares a rented apartment in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.
The apartment in the Regent Hill residential complex is registered to a close relative of Oleksandr Udovychenko's beloved woman, Khrystyna Kopach. This relative, Iryna Kopach, is most likely the woman's aunt.
The market value of real estate of this size in the residential complex is about $900,000. At the same time, the purchase and sale agreement specified UAH 1.9 million. That is, $50,000 at the exchange rate of the time against at least $900,000 in real market value.
In April 2024, according to the investigation, Iryna Kopach also registered a separate parking lot in the same residential complex for UAH 100,000.
