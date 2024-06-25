Tyshchenko cannot be stripped of his parliamentary powers for now - People’s Deputies on petition on Rada website

People's Deputy of Ukraine Mykola Tyshchenko cannot be stripped of his parliamentary powers at this time.

This is how Serhii Yevtushok, the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Regulations, Deputy Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada, commented on the petition that appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Mykola Tyshchenko was elected in a single-member constituency and is a majoritarian, so to speak. There are no mechanisms for the dismissal of a deputy from office. Unfortunately, for sure. We have been discussing this topic for a very long time - both in the previous convocation and in this one. But the citizens of Ukraine cannot recall a People`s Deputy to resign," Yevtushok explained.

He named several clauses of the law according to which people's deputies can resign.

"This is in case of death. The second point is upon their own request. The third is when a People`s Deputy elected in a multi-mandate constituency writes a letter of resignation from the faction," said the member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee.

Ihor Fris, a member of the Committee on Legal Policy, added that the Constitution provides for two conditions for early termination of the powers of an People`s Deputy.

"The first is deprivation of his citizenship or voluntary renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and termination of citizenship. I don't know if Tyshchenko has any other citizenship of another country. The second is the entry into force of a court decision. This is the procedure that is being used today. He has been served with a suspicion by the pre-trial investigation and prosecution authorities. Criminal proceedings are carried out under the control of the Prosecutor General's Office, but it seems to be carried out by the SBI. These are procedural issues that will allow us to terminate his parliamentary powers, provided that Mykola's actions constitute a crime and this is proved in court, not on television, and there is a corresponding court verdict," he said.

What preceded it?

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andriievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the People`s Deputy had been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a measure of restraint for People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of unlawfully depriving a former serviceman of his liberty.

