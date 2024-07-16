Trump is ready to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine after being elected US president - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that if he wins the election, US presidential candidate Donald Trump is immediately ready to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Bild writes about it.

"I can say with certainty that immediately after winning the election, he will not wait until his inauguration, but will be ready to act as a peace mediator. He has detailed and well-founded plans for this," Orban said.

At the same time, the Hungarian prime minister emphasises that if Trump wins, the financial relationship between the EU and the US in support of Ukraine will change.

"I am more than convinced that in the event of a likely victory for President Trump, the financial burden between the US and the EU will shift significantly in favour of the EU when it comes to financial support for Ukraine," he added.

As a reminder, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cancelled the visit of the European Commission's board to Hungary.

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

On 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital of Beijing.