Part of Konotop, Sumy region, was left without water due to lack of electricity

A part of the town of Konotop in Sumy region is without water supply. This is due to problems with electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin.

Due to the lack of electricity supply in two neighbourhoods of Konotop and the village of Pidlypne, water will be supplied from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. According to him, the water will be switched on using generators.

"Our water utility had to abandon the repair of some collectors and water pipes to provide funds for fuel for the generators," the mayor said.

"Today, 17 July, the system will be operating in test mode, so there may be deviations from the schedule. Tomorrow, water supply will be back on schedule.

Also, Artem Semenikhin said that all Unbreakable points in Konotop would be open on 17 July.

