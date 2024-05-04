Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad without water supply due to damage to water main. PHOTO

In the morning of 4 May, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region were temporarily left without water supply.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a section of the Karlivka-Rivne water pipeline was damaged, resulting in the shutdown of a modular filtration plant that currently supplies water to part of the Pokrovsk district.

"Specialists have already started repairing the water supply system. When the work is completed, the water supply will be resumed," he said.

There is currently no indication of when the water supply will be restored.

Earlier it was reported that a water pumping station was de-energised due to an enemy attack on Selydove, leaving 12,000 subscribers without water