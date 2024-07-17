Zelenskyy on 10th anniversary of downing of flight MH17: Russian responsibility for this is inevitable

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sure that everyone who is guilty of shooting down passenger plane MH17 will receive a well-deserved sentence.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state announced this in Telegram.

"It has already been 10 years since the day when Russian killers destroyed the passenger plane MH17 in the sky of Ukraine. The whole world then saw who came with a war against Ukraine and that Russian evil is a threat not only to us. 298 people were killed, and among them – 80 children, citizens of 10 countries from different parts of the world.

Russian responsibility for this is inevitable. And everyone who is guilty of this and other Russian war crimes will definitely receive a well-deserved sentence," Zelenskyy emphasized.

It will be recalled that the passenger Boeing-777 of "Malaysia Airlines", which was performing flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed over the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board the liner, all of them died.

On November 17, 2022, the court in The Hague found the Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the General of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, the head of the GRU of the DPR Serhiy Dubinsky, and the citizen of Ukraine Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the flight MH17 and killing 298 people, they were sentenced to life imprisonment. They must also pay 16 million euros in compensation.

