On the tenth anniversary of the crash of Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 over Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for its actions. The entire command staff must be held accountable for this crime.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

"Life imprisonment for those responsible for this crime is proof that Russia will not be able to avoid responsibility. Sooner or later, those who started this tragedy must also be brought to justice," Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine has made significant efforts to investigate the accident, while Russia has been lying and manipulating public opinion for years in an attempt to avoid responsibility.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the entire command staff that ordered the downing of MH17 should be brought to justice.

"Justice was served, at least in part, by the Dutch court, which established the truth and identified the perpetrators. But I think that even this did not fully assuage the pain of the families," Kuleba added.

As a reminder, the Malaysia Airlines passenger Boeing-777, which was flying MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed over the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region on 17 July 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died.

On 17 November 2022, a court in The Hague found Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov), GRU General of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, head of the DNR GRU Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down flight MH17 and killing 298 people, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. They also have to pay €16 million in compensation.