UK government has announced programme: Support for Ukraine will continue

The new UK government has announced its programme and assured of continued support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

During a speech on the programme of activities of the new Labour government, King Charles III of Great Britain stressed "unwavering commitment to NATO" and "building a strong defence".

"My government will continue to give full support to Ukraine and its people, and will seek to play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership," the monarch said.

According to Charles III, the government will also "seek to reset relations with European partners and work to improve the UK's trade and investment relationship with the European Union".