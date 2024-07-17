China, Russian Federation, and Iran pose mortal threat to Britain and NATO - Alliance Ex-Secretary Robertson

Former NATO Secretary General and current head of the UK's Strategic Defense Review, George Robertson, has named Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea as countries that pose a mortal threat to Britain and the Alliance as a whole.

As Censor.NET informs, he stated this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We are faced with a deadly quartet of countries that are increasingly working together," Robertson emphasized.

Robertson's comments are significant as the review he led will determine the course of the new Labor government's defense policy.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the document will be published in early 2025 and will present an action plan to achieve the goal set by Prime Minister Keir Starmer - the allocation of 2.5% of GDP to defense.

Read more: Ukraine and NATO approve Strategic Defense Procurement Review

The publication writes that Britain is one of the biggest defense spenders in NATO and has been a key supplier of weapons to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

However, its armed forces have been underfunded for years, prompting former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to describe the country's armed forces as "empty".

The defense issue is Starmer's first test as prime minister as he seeks to assert himself on the world stage as a strong progressive leader in the face of a surge in populism in Europe and the possibility of a new Donald Trump presidency in the United States.

Read more: Russia and China have started naval exercises in South China Sea