Ukraine and NATO approve Strategic Defense Procurement Review

The Strategic Defense Procurement Review, which was coordinated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was officially approved at the NATO summit.

In accordance with the agreement concluded between Ukraine and NATO, Ukraine's defense procurement will be developed using the recommendations set out in the Strategic Review in accordance with the best Euro-Atlantic practices.

Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Hlib Kanevsky noted that "the Strategic Defense Procurement Review contains 21 recommendations to improve the efficiency of supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine both during martial law and in peacetime."

The review's key recommendations include ensuring interoperability of Ukraine's and NATO's defense procurement, developing long-term procurement planning, improving procedures for concluding direct contracts and organizing competitive procurement, and regulating the level of secrecy in defense procurement.

"The main value of the Strategic Procurement Review is that it has clear deadlines for implementation, and thus will allow both Ukrainian society and international partners to monitor the success of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic progress," explained Kanevskyi.

Among the important elements of defense procurement development, the review highlights the leading role of the parliament in civilian democratic control and the lessons-learned mechanism. The recommendations have a bilateral nature of cooperation - partners from NATO countries will also study the unique Ukrainian experience in organizing procurement and logistics in the face of a full-scale invasion.

Work on the review has been underway since March 2024, following a conference in Luxembourg, where joint expert groups were formed from representatives of the Ukrainian government, the North Atlantic Alliance and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

